The bat emoji shows a bat mid-flight, likely at night since bats are nocturnal. During the day you’ll find them hanging out upside down in caves or in dusty attics, unbeknownst to the humans living below. Bats emojis can be used to symbolize Batman, Halloween, or in an attempt to use echolocation to find your friends at a haunted house.
