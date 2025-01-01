Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. Halloween
    4. »
  4. Bat
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Bat
YayText!

Bat

The bat emoji shows a bat mid-flight, likely at night since bats are nocturnal. During the day you’ll find them hanging out upside down in caves or in dusty attics, unbeknownst to the humans living below. Bats emojis can be used to symbolize Batman, Halloween, or in an attempt to use echolocation to find your friends at a haunted house.

Keywords: bat, vampire
Codepoints: 1F987
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🧛 vampire
    Careful, this emoji vants to dreenk your blood! A favorite of Halloween enthusiasts and Twilight lovers alike, the vampire emoji is the perfect way to convey your spookiest moods.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🕷️ spider
    These creepy critters with eight legs, make webs to catch their dinner. The spider emoji is often used when talking about spiders, Halloween, or the Marvel comic book character Spiderman. Are you afraid of spiders?
  • 🐈‍⬛ black cat
    If you see a black cat, be careful. If it crosses your path, that’s bad luck. The black cat emoji is often seen around Halloween time or when talking about something that is unlucky. While black cats are cute animals, they are known to be a supernatural sign of danger and misfortune.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🎪 circus tent
    Come one, come all, to the amazing big top circus tent. The circus tent emoji can be used in conjunction with the clown emoji and lion emoji if you really want to put on the greatest show on earth.
  • 🦘 kangaroo
    G’day mate! Kangaroos are known for their big bouncy feet and the pouches on their stomachs where they keep their young. Use this cute Down Under animal when chatting about strong parents in nature. Kangaroos are also excellent boxers. Jab, cross, hop.
  • 🎃 jack-o-lantern
    Trick of treat! The Jack-O-Lantern is a popular symbol of Halloween. The pumpkin can be carved into something funny or scary and used to decorate a home during this popular, candy filled holiday.
  • 🪦 headstone
    The headstone emoji depicts a gray headstone. Some platforms show RIP on the tombstone, or no words. This emoji can be used as a Halloween emoji, or more sadly, with the coffin.
  • 🧸 teddy bear
    A teddy bear is fluffy, warm, soft and comforting. The child toy is often used as a symbol of care, love or affection.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • ⚰️ coffin
    The coffin emoji is as spooky as it is gets when it comes to emojis. Use this carcass carrier in the context of Halloween or vampires.
  • 🪄 magic wand
    Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo! With the wave of my magic wand I shall make you rich! Did it work? A magic wand is used by magicians, witches, wizards and other magical creatures to make magic happen.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 🦗 cricket
    The cricket emoji shows the leaping, long-legged insect we all know and (maybe) love. The cricket can accompany any messaging about silence in response to something said.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText