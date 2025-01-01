The circus tent emoji depicts a striped big top circus tent and can refer to any number of the brilliant and strange things one sees at the circus. Use this emoji when speaking about clowns, elephants, acrobats, or when you’re referring to a crazy situation. “I went to the store on Black Friday, it was a real circus!”
