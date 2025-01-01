Home

YayText!

Circus tent

The circus tent emoji depicts a striped big top circus tent and can refer to any number of the brilliant and strange things one sees at the circus. Use this emoji when speaking about clowns, elephants, acrobats, or when you’re referring to a crazy situation. “I went to the store on Black Friday, it was a real circus!” 

Keywords: circus, tent
Codepoints: 1F3AA
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🦇 bat
    Bats are flying nocturnal mammals. They use echolocation to navigate dark caves. Some say that vampires can turn into bats. The bat emoji may be appropriate when creating a spooky Halloween motif in your messages, or when you’re trying to summon Batman.
  • 🪁 kite
    Is there a kite festival going on? Probably not. This emoji is either asking for a fun day outside or telling someone to go fly a kite!
  • 🛼 roller skate
    Skating along in a roller-skating rink is something almost everyone remembers from childhood. Head to the rink again with this emoji.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🇩🇪 flag: Germany
    The flag of Germany emoji consists of three horizontal stripes of black, red, and yellow from top to bottom.
  • 👹 ogre
    The Orge is strange looking, unusual and maybe even a little scary. The Japanese ogre emoji is widely used to suggest something scary or even evil-minded.
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🛸 flying saucer
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no- it’s a flying saucer! Potentially evidence of extraterrestrial life, flying saucer emojis can be used in any conspiratorial conversation about UFOs.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🤠 cowboy hat face
    Are you taking your horse to the Old Town Road? Or are you saving your horse to ride a cowboy? This emoji has wild, wild west written all over it. Not just any cowboy. A happy cowboy. Happy wrangling cattle until the day's done. Not a care in the world.
  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 🪵 wood
    Building a house or chopping wood? The wood emoji is your go-to image for anything log-related.
  • 🤿 diving mask
    There is nothing in the world like going snorkeling and seeing all of the amazing gifts the sea has to offer. If you are yearning for such a trip, use this emoji of a mask and breathing tube to show it.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 🐎 horse
    Yee-haw! That’s a really fast horse. Horses are found in almost every part of the world. Some like to hang out on the farm all day and others are trained to race on a track for the equestrian sport. Some horses are even trained for the game of polo.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.

