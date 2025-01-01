Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Faces / Smilies
    3. »
  3. Neutral Faces
    4. »
  4. Cowboy hat face
YayText!

Cowboy hat face

Giddy up and saddle up, it’s time to take your horse to the old town road. The cowboy hat face emoji is perfect for describing something that takes you to the wild, wild west. Use this emoji to describe something that’s country, western, and fit for the rodeo. Grab your cowboy hats and boots, but save the horse and ride the cowboy. Example: “Tom, Let’s hit the country bar tonight. I’m ready to practice my line dancing 🤠 ”

Keywords: cowboy, cowgirl, face, hat
Codepoints: 1F920
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 😣 persevering face
    Push on, keep it going, and persevere. The persevering face is an emoji that is going through a struggle. It shows the face of someone who is overwhelmed, ready to give up and quit. Use this emoji when you are frustrated, overwhelmed, and pushing yourself to complete a task. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 🤥 lying face
    Beware of a nose that grows! This emoji has a nose like Pinocchio. When it lies the nose grows long. Liar, Liar, pants on fire!
  • 🎪 circus tent
    Come one, come all, to the amazing big top circus tent. The circus tent emoji can be used in conjunction with the clown emoji and lion emoji if you really want to put on the greatest show on earth.
  • 🇱🇾 flag: Libya
    Libya's flag emoji shows a wide black stripe, offset on top and bottom by a red and green stripe. These bands are half as wide as the black stripe.
  • 🥾 hiking boot
    Time to journey up the mountain and hike up to the peak. A good pair of hiking boots will protect your feet from nature’s elements and give you a good grip to get up a steep climb. Don’t forget to pack these with your camping gear.
  • 🇪🇨 flag: Ecuador
    The flag of Ecuador emoji features a fat yellow stripe, a blue stripe, and a red stripe. All are horizontal, and the Ecuadorian coat of arms is in the center.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 👸 princess
    Beautiful, powerful, and royal, a princess could be next in line for the throne and her crown is worth lots of money. The princess will be queen one day, so bow down.
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 🌄 sunrise over mountains
    The sun always rises to the east. When there are mountains present, it makes for a very natural photo moment. You’ll have to wake up very early in the morning to see this relaxing site.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 🥳 partying face
    Celebrate good times, come on. The partying face emoji is wearing a little party hat and blowing on a noisemaker to celebrate…well, it doesn’t matter what exactly, just that this emoji is here to party!
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText