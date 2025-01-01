Home

Partying face

The partying face emoji shows a yellow emoji face blowing on a noisemaker, wearing a party hat, and basking in confetti. It is used to wish someone a happy birthday or to celebrate a large milestone. It can also be used when you’re telling someone you’re ready to paaaarrrt-ay!

Keywords: celebration, hat, horn, party, partying face
Codepoints: 1F973
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🧑‍🎓 student graduating
    Congrats Grad! Well, if you haven’t graduated yet, you are still a student. You must be really smart, because you have a highschool or college education. Are you in an Ivy League University? How studious!
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 😘 face blowing a kiss
    The Face Blowing a Kiss emoji features a yellow face, with one eye closed in a seductive wink and the other eye open, eyebrow raised. Its lips are puckered, blowing a kiss, which is depicted as a red heart. A winking kissy face sending love across distances large and small.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 🤗 hugging face
    Give me a big hug! The hugging face emoji is one a grandmother might send to her grandkids when she misses them. This emoji face has hands (which are maybe attached directly to the neck) reaching out to hug someone. It gives off a kind, loving, and cheerful feeling. Alternatively, a chest high five.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 😞 disappointed face
    Some people never fail to disappoint. Use this emoji when you are disappointed, ashamed, sad, or upset at something or someone.
  • 🤮 face vomiting
    That’s so gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used when talking about something so nasty and disgusting, it makes you vomit. This emoji is also used to talk about being sick, or an illness that could make you feel nauseous and want to throw-up. Hurling emoji. Blech.
  • 🤕 face with head-bandage
    The face with head-bandage emoji is a distressed-looking face with a bandage wrapped around its forehead. Use it when you’ve got a boo-boo and you’re sad about it. Feel better little yellow emoji.

