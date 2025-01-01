The partying face emoji shows a yellow emoji face blowing on a noisemaker, wearing a party hat, and basking in confetti. It is used to wish someone a happy birthday or to celebrate a large milestone. It can also be used when you’re telling someone you’re ready to paaaarrrt-ay!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.