College life! You either partied it away, or got a great GPA. If you did both, you must be lying. The student emoji shows the picture of a person wearing a black graduation hat. The student emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This emoji gives off a feeling of being smart and educated. Use this emoji when you’re talking about students, education, schools, college, university, and graduation ceremonies. Example: Hip Hip Hooray! Jenny will be graduating next year 👩‍🎓

Keywords: graduate, student

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F393

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )