YayText!

Student Graduating

College life! You either partied it away, or got a great GPA. If you did both, you must be lying. The student emoji shows the picture of a person wearing a black graduation hat. The student emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. This emoji gives off a feeling of being smart and educated. Use this emoji when you’re talking about students, education, schools, college, university, and graduation ceremonies. Example: Hip Hip Hooray! Jenny will be graduating next year 👩‍🎓

Keywords: graduate, student
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F393
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🥳 partying face
    Celebrate good times, come on. The partying face emoji is wearing a little party hat and blowing on a noisemaker to celebrate…well, it doesn’t matter what exactly, just that this emoji is here to party!
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🎓 graduation cap
    The graduation cap is a celebratory and traditional garment with a symbolic tassel worn to the right side when still students, and moved to the left after having completed their commencement.
  • 🍻 clinking beer mugs
    This clinking beer mugs emoji shows two steins of frothy ale engaged in a “cheers” motion. Prost!
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🤵 person in tuxedo
    Feeling fancy? The person wearing a tuxedo sure is! There must be a grand ball, wedding or special event nearby. The tuxedo is worn on special occasions.
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • 😫 tired face
    Are you feeling so tired you just want to scream? This emoji is for you. This type of tiredness comes with stress, headaches, frustration, and exhaustion from working too hard.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 💪 flexed biceps
    An emoji portraying a single arm, flexing its muscles. This often represents strength, power and working out.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • ⚛️ atom symbol
    Oh no! Adam is trapped in a purple box! Oh wait, that’s just an atom. My bad!

