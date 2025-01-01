The graduation cap emoji shows the traditional square, flat-top hat with a tassel. The tassel is worn on the right before a student has officially graduated and completed their commencement activities, at which point they may move it to the left. Use this emoji to say “Congrats grad!”

Copy

Keywords: cap, celebration, clothing, graduation, hat

Codepoints: 1F393

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )