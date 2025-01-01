The graduation cap emoji shows the traditional square, flat-top hat with a tassel. The tassel is worn on the right before a student has officially graduated and completed their commencement activities, at which point they may move it to the left. Use this emoji to say “Congrats grad!”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.