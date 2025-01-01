Home

Crossed swords

This emoji depicts two, medieval-looking swords, crossing one another, their blades and hilts forming an “X.” Color and design heavily vary, but are either fully silver or silver adorned with gold hilts and gem stones. The shape of the swords can depict royalty, such as a knight or king, or criminals, such as pirates and bandits. This completely depends on the context of the message.

Codepoints: 2694 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 🔐 locked with key
    The Locked with Key emoji features a gold or silver padlock, locked tightly with a large key situated right next to the lock.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🔓 unlocked
    It’s unlocked so you don’t need a key. The unlocked emoji is used to express that something is unlocked and doesn’t need a key or password. You have full access.
  • ↙️ down-left arrow
    The down-left arrow points to the lower left corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
    Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
  • 🇹🇴 flag: Tonga
    Tonga's flag emoji features a red background with a white rectangle in the top left corner. A red cross is centered inside the white shape.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • 🇯🇲 flag: Jamaica
    The Jamaica flag emoji displays a diagonal gold cross divided into 4 triangles. There are black triangles on the left and right side and green triangles on the top and bottom.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • 🔑 key
    Do you hold the key to the lock? Without the key we can’t get in. The key can be the symbol of an actual key or a metamorphic key, used to unlock information about something, someone, or yourself.
  • 🇧🇸 flag: Bahamas
    The flag of Bahamas emoji consists of a yellow or gold horizontal stripe sandwiched by two horizontal aquamarine stripes. On the right, there is a black triangle.
  • 🗝️ old key
    You have the key, now go find the chest so you can open it for the treasure. An old key is often used to talk about something antique or old fashioned. It can also be used metaphorically to speak on the key to unlocking information.
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 flag: Scotland
    Scotland's flag emoji is made up of a blue background with white stripes originating in each corner creating a white X.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 🇸🇰 flag: Slovakia
    The flag of Slovakia emoji shows a horizontal tricolor stripe with white on the top, blue in the middle, and red on the bottom. Centered vertically on the left side is a shield connecting the 3 stripes. The shield is outlined in white and has a red background with a white double cross on top of blue clouds.

