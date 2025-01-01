This emoji showcases a regular, gold or silver padlock, depending on the platform, with a key as big as the lock itself positioned at the righthand side. This is the type of padlock you see on a school locker or a storage locker, as it is very heavy-duty and provides stability and safety. Used in the figurative sense, it can also mean you are in a relationship, as your heart is locked away.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.