This emoji showcases a regular, gold or silver padlock, depending on the platform, with a key as big as the lock itself positioned at the righthand side. This is the type of padlock you see on a school locker or a storage locker, as it is very heavy-duty and provides stability and safety. Used in the figurative sense, it can also mean you are in a relationship, as your heart is locked away.

Keywords: closed, key, lock, locked with key, secure

Codepoints: 1F510

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )