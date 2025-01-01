Happy Birthday! Time to celebrate, I’ll get the balloons. Balloons are used at parties and celebrations. The balloon emoji shows a red balloon with a string hanging from it. The balloon emoji is often used when talking about birthday parties and celebrations. They are also given to children as gifts at different celebratory events. Use this emoji when you want to celebrate someone or something. Example: Happy Birthday Brittany 🎈

Keywords: balloon, celebration

Codepoints: 1F388

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )