YayText!

Clinking beer mugs

The clinking beer mugs emoji depicts two overflowing beer steins clinking together in a cheers to something worth celebrating. Use it when someone deserves some acknowledgement and congratulations for that promotion, graduating, or when they got out of bed that morning.

Keywords: bar, beer, clink, clinking beer mugs, drink, mug
Codepoints: 1F37B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🍾 bottle with popping cork
    Are these champagne bottles for a celebration or just for mimosas at Sunday brunch? Either way, be careful! Once the cork pops, it will fly and can hit you in the eye. Raise your glasses! Time to drink some alcohol and party!
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🌶️ hot pepper
    This hot pepper emoji is perfect for describing spicy food and spicier situations. Use the hot pepper to describe people who you find to be very attractive, or as hot as the pepper.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🎂 birthday cake
    Blow out the candles, it’s time for birthday cake emoji! This delicious dessert emoji is most often used on someone’s birthday. Maybe if you send it to the birthday boy or girl, they’ll save you a slice.
  • 🦪 oyster
    Oysters are an acquired taste. They smell like the sea and are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🧑‍🎓 student graduating
    Congrats Grad! Well, if you haven’t graduated yet, you are still a student. You must be really smart, because you have a highschool or college education. Are you in an Ivy League University? How studious!
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.

