Come here and give me a big virtual hug! The hugging face emoji is a smiling face with two hands at the bottom, wide open and ready to hug. It’s an emoji, filled with love and care. It’s a kind gesture and gives off a cheerful feeling. The same feeling you get when you go to your grandma’s house and she wants to give you a big hug. Example: “Carol I am just so excited to see you and the kids this weekend 🤗.
