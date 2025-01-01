Come here and give me a big virtual hug! The hugging face emoji is a smiling face with two hands at the bottom, wide open and ready to hug. It’s an emoji, filled with love and care. It’s a kind gesture and gives off a cheerful feeling. The same feeling you get when you go to your grandma’s house and she wants to give you a big hug. Example: “Carol I am just so excited to see you and the kids this weekend 🤗.

Keywords: face, hug, hugging

Codepoints: 1F917

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )