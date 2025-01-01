Let me take a selfie, I don’t need you to take the picture for me. The selfie emoji is the best to describe the new culture of taking self portraits on cell phones. This emoji shows an arm stretched out with a cell phone in its hand. The position of the hand is showing the process of taking a selfie. The emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and can be used for different genders. Use this emoji when talking about taking a selfie, a photo, or talking about someone who may take too many selfies. Example: “Laura really likes to take selfies. 🤳 I think it’s her second job”

Keywords: camera, phone, selfie

Codepoints: 1F933

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )