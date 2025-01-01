Home

YayText!

Selfie

Let me take a selfie, I don’t need you to take the picture for me. The selfie emoji is the best to describe the new culture of taking self portraits on cell phones. This emoji shows an arm stretched out with a cell phone in its hand. The position of the hand is showing the process of taking a selfie. The emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and can be used for different genders. Use this emoji when talking about taking a selfie, a photo, or talking about someone who may take too many selfies. Example: “Laura really likes to take selfies. 🤳 I think it’s her second job”

Keywords: camera, phone, selfie
Codepoints: 1F933
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 🤙 call me hand
    Hit me up later, you will call, right? This emoji shows a hand in the shape of a phone. Perfect for urging friends to call you so you can spill the tea.
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • ⤴️ right arrow curving up
    Go around it, and keep climbing up. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 💁 person tipping hand
    I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
  • 🦻 ear with hearing aid
    If you’re hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, use the ear with hearing aid emoji to let people know.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • 🙋 person raising hand
    Hey look over here! Pick me! The person raising hand emoji is commonly used when someone is seeking attention, agreeing with something or asking for permission to do something.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.

