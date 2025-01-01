Home

Beaver

Beavers are some of the best dam builders on earth! A beaver is a large rodent that loves the water and building dams, lodges and canals. The beaver emoji shows a standing beaver with a flat tail, hunched over. The beaver emoji is often used when talking about beavers or building something. The beaver emoji can also be used to describe someone that has bucked teeth like a beaver. Beaver can also be used as a euphemism referring to a certain female body part. Use this emoji when talking about beavers, the forest, or a handy builder. Example: Mike can build a lodge as fast as a 🦫.

Keywords: beaver, dam
Codepoints: 1F9AB
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🦭 seal
    Seals come in all shapes and sizes. Make sure to have some fish handy, because they’ll eat them all up. You’ll usually find and hear seals hanging out on a rock to get some sun by the water, or swimming around. Seals are also a favorite meal for sharks, so they try and avoid those meetups. Seals are pretty loud so you won’t miss them! Don’t worry the seal emoji is pretty quiet.
  • 🐛 bug
    While the bug emojis look different across every platform, most of them resemble a cute harmless caterpillar.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐋 whale
    Whales are huge and if you have an appetite like a whale, you may need a big portion of food. Whales live in the ocean and sometimes blow water through their blowholes. This large sea animal is intelligent. People love to hop on a boat for a chance to watch a whale jump out of the water.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🐾 paw prints
    Follow the trail of paw prints. Do they lead to treasure? Do they lead to a poop emoji? The paw prints emoji can be used when talking about a beloved pet, or when you're tracking animals.
  • 🐻 bear
    The bear emoji is just the face or head of a bear and looks rather cartoonish and cuddly like a teddy bear. This bear face emoji is cute, but don't be mistaken. Bears are large powerful mammals, who shouldn't be reckoned with. You should not cuddle a wild bear if you value your safety. Never get between a momma bear and her cubs.
  • 🐄 cow
    This cow emoji is shown in profile. You can use the cow emoji in the context of farms, dairy, or Great Plains road trips.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🐖 pig
    Oink Oink, Is that a pig on the farm? This pink animal is cherished by farmers because the big swine sell for a lot of money. Meat like ham, bacon and other pork products come from pigs. Some piglets are kept as pets. Pigs are also very smart animals. Pigs can often be found wallowing in mud. They have distinct flat noses. Often pink colored.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🐃 water buffalo
    Water buffalo are strong working animals that can be found in China, India, and beyond. They symbolize strength, power, and a love of water.
  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🪰 fly
    The fly emoji is not available across all platforms and devices, but in the real world these little bugs definitely get around. Just don’t leave food out, and you shouldn’t encounter them!
  • 🐐 goat
    The goat is an animal that is mostly found in Southwest Asia or Eastern Europe. While this emoji shows the picture of a goat, this emoji is often used to describe the acronym G.O.A.T. meaning, Greatest of all time.

YayText