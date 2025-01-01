Beavers are some of the best dam builders on earth! A beaver is a large rodent that loves the water and building dams, lodges and canals. The beaver emoji shows a standing beaver with a flat tail, hunched over. The beaver emoji is often used when talking about beavers or building something. The beaver emoji can also be used to describe someone that has bucked teeth like a beaver. Beaver can also be used as a euphemism referring to a certain female body part. Use this emoji when talking about beavers, the forest, or a handy builder. Example: Mike can build a lodge as fast as a 🦫.
