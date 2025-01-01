This emoji is sure to get your point across! It features a red circle with a long, red stroke going through the middle. In the center of the emoji is the number “18”. Together, they form a sign that allows entry only to persons who are 18+. This is seen at many physical locations, as well as online sites that feature inappropriate content for children.

Keywords: 18, age restriction, eighteen, no one under eighteen, prohibited, underage

Codepoints: 1F51E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )