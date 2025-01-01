This emoji is sure to get your point across! It features a red circle with a long, red stroke going through the middle. In the center of the emoji is the number “18”. Together, they form a sign that allows entry only to persons who are 18+. This is seen at many physical locations, as well as online sites that feature inappropriate content for children.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.