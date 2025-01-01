Slow it on down, this emoji means that there are children crossing. This yellow traffic sign emoji resembles the yellow children crossing traffic sign that you would see around a school or park. It means that there are children in the area and you need to slow it down, take extra caution and be extra careful not to hit any of the children. This could also be used as an emoji of caution when it comes to anything with children. Example: Be careful when you arrive, 🚸 the students will be walking out of the schoolhouse at noon!
