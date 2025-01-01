This emoji is often seen at construction sites or other such dangerous areas. Since this is a crucial sign to know, its appearance is very similar across various platforms and providers. A large yellow sign is sure to get your attention. If that doesn’t warn you thoroughly enough, the bold exclamation point will help get the point across.

Codepoints: 26A0 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )