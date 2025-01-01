Home

Construction

The construction emoji depicts a yellow and black sign with flashing lights used on roadways to tell drivers that there is roadwork or other construction work ahead. You can use this emoji to tell someone to slow down, use caution, or to work of improvements being completed.

Keywords: barrier, construction
Codepoints: 1F6A7
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • ↔️ left-right arrow
    The Left-Right Arrow emoji features a blue box with an arrow, pointing both to the left and to the right, stamped directly within the middle.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🚆 train
    The train emoji depicts a train traveling on train tracks, and is pictured head-on. Unlike the locomotive emoji, this train appears to be the type of commuter train that carries people, not coal.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • 🚜 tractor
    Old McDonald must have had a big yellow tractor on his farm. This powerful and ridiculously slow vehicle is used on farms, agriculture fields and construction sites. They are strong and can get a lot of work done but you can’t rush these machines ; they are very slow.
  • ⚠️ warning
    The Warning emoji features a big, yellow triangle with an equally large, black exclamation point drawn in the middle of the sign.
  • 🏗️ building construction
    This emoji is literally "under construction". It depicts a staple of construction sites, the crane, lifting a beam. This emoji can be used to talk about construction, building, or works in progress.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚨 siren / police car light
    This red-light emoji is what is seen on top of police cars. In a text situation, it’s used to show that the sender is having an emergency.

