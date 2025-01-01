The construction emoji depicts a yellow and black sign with flashing lights used on roadways to tell drivers that there is roadwork or other construction work ahead. You can use this emoji to tell someone to slow down, use caution, or to work of improvements being completed.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.