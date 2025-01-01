The construction emoji depicts a yellow and black sign with flashing lights used on roadways to tell drivers that there is roadwork or other construction work ahead. You can use this emoji to tell someone to slow down, use caution, or to work of improvements being completed.

Copy

Keywords: barrier, construction

Codepoints: 1F6A7

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )