Siren / police car light

The police car light emoji is one red light that would be seen on top of a police car, accompanied by sirens. In a text situation, the emoji is usually used as a symbol for an emergency. If you somehow had your phone, you could also use it to tell someone you’ve been arrested. It’s definitely not a calm emoji, that’s for sure.

Keywords: beacon, car, light, police, revolving
Codepoints: 1F6A8
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🏍️ motorcycle
    Are you feeling fast today? The motorcycle emoji is a speed demon that can depict your quickness. It’s pretty straightforward, as it shows a two wheeled motorcycle.
  • 🚔 oncoming police car
    If you hear a siren and see red and blue flashing lights in your rearview mirror, pull over for the police. If you see an oncoming police car emoji in your messages, someone is about to police your conversation.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚥 horizontal traffic light
    The horizontal traffic light emoji shows a traditional red, yellow, and green lit traffic light but in a horizontal formation as opposed to vertical. You may find this one on unfamiliar streets.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • ↔️ left-right arrow
    The Left-Right Arrow emoji features a blue box with an arrow, pointing both to the left and to the right, stamped directly within the middle.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🚧 construction
    The construction emoji shows two yellow and black flashing construction signs, indicating that there may be road work or other labor going on ahead. Use this emoji to tell others to use caution!

