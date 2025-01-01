The police car light emoji is one red light that would be seen on top of a police car, accompanied by sirens. In a text situation, the emoji is usually used as a symbol for an emergency. If you somehow had your phone, you could also use it to tell someone you’ve been arrested. It’s definitely not a calm emoji, that’s for sure.
