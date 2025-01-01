The stop button emoji is of a white square on top of another square, just like the stop button on your favorite TV remote. While different than the stop sign emoji, this is still a good way to tell someone they need to quit it, or when asking someone to stop the movie or TV show they’re watching so you can catch up to them!
