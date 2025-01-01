Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Stop button
YayText!

Stop button

The stop button emoji is of a white square on top of another square, just like the stop button on your favorite TV remote. While different than the stop sign emoji, this is still a good way to tell someone they need to quit it, or when asking someone to stop the movie or TV show they’re watching so you can catch up to them!

Codepoints: 23F9 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • 🚸 children crossing
    Be careful, slow down there are children crossing! When you see this emoji, know that some little ones are in the area and you need to be extra careful to not hurt them.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.
  • 🆒 COOL button
    The COOL button emoji is a simple way to respond “cool” to something someone says. Whether it’s sarcastic or sincere, this emoji creates an easy way to send your opinion.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🚅 bullet train
    As fast as a bullet, the bullet train is meant to travel long distances in a very short amount of time. At 177 miles per hour, bullet trains leave slow traditional locomotives in the dust. This is an advanced transportation option that is high-tech and still new to many cities.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText