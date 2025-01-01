The stop button emoji is of a white square on top of another square, just like the stop button on your favorite TV remote. While different than the stop sign emoji, this is still a good way to tell someone they need to quit it, or when asking someone to stop the movie or TV show they’re watching so you can catch up to them!

Codepoints: 23F9 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )