Put that clip in reverse. Great edit! The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. The reverse button emoji shows a square with a large white triangle pointing to the left. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about reversing a video clip or music clip. Use this emoji when talking about music, movies, and editing. Example: Chuck, can you put the first clip in ◀
