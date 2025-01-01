Have you ever been so angry that you yelled at the top of your lungs? “What the heck is going on!” “I can’t believe this is happening!” “I’m so angry!” The right anger bubble can describe all of these phrases when someone is angrily shouting them. The right anger bubble shows a speech bubble with sharp pointed edges that give off a feeling of anger. This emoji can give off a feeling of being anxious, unhappy, stressed out or on edge. Use this emoji to express unhappiness and anger. Example: Jenny was so upset about her office transfer. She was screaming 🗯 at the top of her lungs.

Codepoints: 1F5EF FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )