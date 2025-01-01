Say it loud and say it proud with a speech balloon. The speech balloon emoji is served best with a big announcement, an important thought, or a message that you just want to stand out. The speech balloon emoji shows a speech balloon with an ellipsis in the middle, and a tail at the bottom left hand side. The shape and color of the speech balloon varies by the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are feeling vocal, when you have something to say and want it to be known! Example: Kate, I have some advice for you. 💬 Break up with him now.
