Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Hearts / Emotion
    3. »
  3. Anger symbol
YayText!

Anger symbol

Are you mad? Are you angry? Are you ready to yell at someone so hard that a vein will pop out of your head? The anger symbol emoji may be your go-to. The anger emoji shows four red curved lines arranged to form a square. It’s a popular symbol to show anger in comic books. Use this emoji when you want to give off a feeling of anger, frustration, or hatred. This can be used to describe someone that is short-tempered or a child that has a tantrum. Any angry behavior that is “gasp” worthy will be eligible for this emoji. Example: Jen needs to calm down. She is so angry 💢💢💢 with John.

Keywords: anger symbol, angry, comic, mad
Codepoints: 1F4A2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🗯️ right anger bubble
    You won’t like him when he’s angry! Beware. This jagged lined speech or thought bubble contains lots of shouting, yelling, anger, frustration and explosive language.
  • 👁️‍🗨️ eye in speech bubble
    Bullying is never okay. If you are a witness to bullying, then this emoji featuring an image of an eye in a comic book style speech bubble is right for you.
  • 💬 speech balloon
    Do you have something to say? Announce it with a speech balloon. This emoji was inspired by the speech balloons for comic books. Use this when you want your voice to be heard during a conversation. Alternatively, the "I'm thinking" or "I'm typing" symbol.
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 🤬 face with symbols on mouth
    Holy sh*t, I’m so mad! Use the face with symbols on the mouth emoji when you are so infuriated, you want to curse. Profanity might not be appropriate, so use this angry emoji instead. A furious cursing emoji. You son of a bleep.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 〰️ wavy dash
    The wavy dash is just like a regular dash or emdash, but is wiggly and wavy. Use this wavy dash when you’re feeling a little more funky than normal.
  • 💭 thought balloon
    Hmmm…? Time to think about what to do. If you find yourself in a thoughtful, or mentally indecisive state, this emoji just might pop up. This may also come up if you're daydreaming, or if you're thinking things that are better left unspoken. These thought bubbles are often found in cartoons and comic books when someone is in deep thought.
  • 🗨️ left speech bubble
    Do you have something to say? You may opt for the left speech bubble when having a conversation, dialogue, or debate about a topic. You may also use this when talking about or quoting a comic book character.
  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • ❣️ heart exclamation
    The heart exclamation emoji is the cuter and more decorative version of its counterpart, adding more heartfelt emotion to your message. This is not a heart. Its a "HEART!!!!"
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText