Are you mad? Are you angry? Are you ready to yell at someone so hard that a vein will pop out of your head? The anger symbol emoji may be your go-to. The anger emoji shows four red curved lines arranged to form a square. It’s a popular symbol to show anger in comic books. Use this emoji when you want to give off a feeling of anger, frustration, or hatred. This can be used to describe someone that is short-tempered or a child that has a tantrum. Any angry behavior that is “gasp” worthy will be eligible for this emoji. Example: Jen needs to calm down. She is so angry 💢💢💢 with John.

Copy

Keywords: anger symbol, angry, comic, mad

Codepoints: 1F4A2

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )