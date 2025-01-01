A parachute can save a life. Whether someone is jumping out of a plane for recreation, or for an emergency, parachutes save the day. The parachute emoji shows a person strapped into an open parachute. A parachute is a tool used by skydivers, military personnel, pilots, and others who need protection in the sky. It is made up of a very strong nylon or silk fabric. The parachute is often linked to thrills, adventure, adrenaline rush, or emergency situations. Use this emoji when talking about a skydiver, skydiving, or a rescue. Example: If you go skydiving please make sure your works

Keywords: hang-glide, parachute, parasail, skydive

Codepoints: 1FA82

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )