Take a deep breath in and breathe out. That cold metal feeling on your chest is coming from the doctor’s stethoscope. This medical instrument is used by doctors and medical professionals to listen to sounds produced by the body. The stethoscope emoji shows a traditional stethoscope with a small disk-shaped resonator and two tubes connected to earpieces. Use this emoji when talking about something related to medicine, health, or the doctor’s office. Example: Don’t forget, your annual checkup it on Wednesday
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.