Take a deep breath in and breathe out. That cold metal feeling on your chest is coming from the doctor’s stethoscope. This medical instrument is used by doctors and medical professionals to listen to sounds produced by the body. The stethoscope emoji shows a traditional stethoscope with a small disk-shaped resonator and two tubes connected to earpieces. Use this emoji when talking about something related to medicine, health, or the doctor’s office. Example: Don’t forget, your annual checkup it on Wednesday

Copy

Keywords: doctor, heart, medicine, stethoscope

Codepoints: 1FA7A

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )