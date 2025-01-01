Home

Emoji

Stethoscope

Take a deep breath in and breathe out. That cold metal feeling on your chest is coming from the doctor’s stethoscope. This medical instrument is used by doctors and medical professionals to listen to sounds produced by the body. The stethoscope emoji shows a traditional stethoscope with a small disk-shaped resonator and two tubes connected to earpieces. Use this emoji when talking about something related to medicine, health, or the doctor’s office. Example: Don’t forget, your annual checkup it on Wednesday

Keywords: doctor, heart, medicine, stethoscope
Codepoints: 1FA7A
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 💉 syringe
    The syringe emoji is a medical needle used to administer medicine or draw blood. This particular emoji could be used for routine appointment discussions or when talking about sinister doctors.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 🧑‍⚕️ doctor, nurse, health worker
    Why is this emoji wearing a stethoscope? Because they are a health worker, of course. Going to the doctor? Send this emoji to let someone know.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🤖 robot
    Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto. Is it here to take over the world or is the robot emoji, just a friend looking to help out the human race?
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🔗 link
    Let’s link up later and hang out! The link emoji shows two links of a chain. It can be used to talk about a chain, a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. This emoji could also be used to talk about a web link.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 💽 computer disk
    Looking to install software, download a game, or other files onto your computer? You may use a computer disk. Use the computer disk emoji when talking about technology, old school computers, gaming, and antiquated media formats.

