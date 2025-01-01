Do you know what your blood type is? If it’s type A, this emoji was made just for you! Whether you’re A positive or A negative, the A button (blood type) emoji accurately represents what kind of blood you have flowing through your veins. This emoji is most suitable in a medical setting, although some people might use it simply as the letter A.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F170 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )