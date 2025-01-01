Do you know what your blood type is? If it’s type A, this emoji was made just for you! Whether you’re A positive or A negative, the A button (blood type) emoji accurately represents what kind of blood you have flowing through your veins. This emoji is most suitable in a medical setting, although some people might use it simply as the letter A.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.