If you’re interested in freebies, you’ll want to keep your eye out for the Japanese “free of charge” button. This emoji button is depicted as an orange square (blue on Facebook) with white characters inside. You might see this button when a friend tries to say that something is free—such as a favor or a meal that was paid for.

Keywords: “free of charge”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “free of charge” button, 無

Codepoints: 1F21A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )