Japanese “application” button

Enter your information in the application and we will be in contact with you. The Japanese “application” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “request” The Japanese “Application” Button shows a square with the Japanese character for “request” in the middle. The color and style of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan. In China, this is the symbol for the Chinese Zodiac of The Monkey. Example: Ginny, you need to request information from the site by filling out the form. 🈸

Keywords: “application”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “application” button, 申
Codepoints: 1F238
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🈲 Japanese “prohibited” button
    The Japanese “Prohibited” Button emoji features a big, red square with large, white, Japanese characters stamped within the middle, which read “prohibited.”
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🔰 Japanese symbol for beginner
    The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is just that: a green, geometric symbol used in Japan to denote a beginner. Show yourself as a novice while also tracking your growth in any skill using this emoji!
  • 🈺 Japanese “open for business” button
    Come right on in, we are open for business. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “work” . Use this emoji when talking about a new shop or business that is officially open.
  • ⛩️ shinto shrine
    This Shinto shrine emoji shows a shrine typical in Japanese Shinto religion: the torii gate. This emoji is in a typical Eastern Asian architecture style.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.

YayText