Enter your information in the application and we will be in contact with you. The Japanese “application” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “request” The Japanese “Application” Button shows a square with the Japanese character for “request” in the middle. The color and style of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan. In China, this is the symbol for the Chinese Zodiac of The Monkey. Example: Ginny, you need to request information from the site by filling out the form. 🈸

Keywords: “application”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “application” button, 申

Codepoints: 1F238

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )