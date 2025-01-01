Home

Heart with arrow

Feeling lovestruck, passionate, playful? Maybe you were hit with one of Cupid’s arrows. From the Greek myth, Cupid is the cherub god of desire and attraction. In opposition to chastity, Cupid represents the phrase, “love conquers all,” or maybe even uncontrollable passion. The icon of Valentine’s Day, Cupid’s arrow through a heart has come to represent devotion, love, and a school kid’s crush. This emoji appears with different colored hearts, arrows, and arrows in different directions.

Keywords: arrow, cupid, heart with arrow
Codepoints: 1F498
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • 💌 love letter
    Written and sealed with a heart. If you have a special pen pal, this romantic love letter emoji may come up in your conversations. It’s used to express feelings of love and affection.
  • ❣️ heart exclamation
    The heart exclamation emoji is the cuter and more decorative version of its counterpart, adding more heartfelt emotion to your message. This is not a heart. Its a "HEART!!!!"
  • 🥰 smiling face with hearts
    Sometimes a single heart just isn’t enough. The smiling face with hearts is a sign that you infatuated with someone. A declaration of your pure love!
  • 🫀 anatomical heart
    Sometimes a cute little red heart just isn’t enough. Use the anatomical heart to show that your feelings for someone are as real as this beating heart. They pump blood through your body’s veins and you can’t live without them. Or you just might need a heart doctor.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💕 two hearts
    The two hearts emoji depicts two small hearts next to each other, not moving. These hearts are best for flirty relationships where neither of you are ready to move to the red heart emoji just yet.
  • 😻 smiling cat with heart-eyes
    The Smiling Cat with Heart Eyes is the cute, animal version of the smiling face with heart eyes emoji and features a cat with a wide smile and hearts where eyes should be. Oh my this cat admires you. Meow love.
  • 💢 anger symbol
    Have you ever been so mad and yelled so loud that a vein is popping out of your head? If so, seek anger management and keep this emoji in your favorites. The anger symbol emoji is found a lot in comic books to show a character’s anger, annoyance, and frustration, for someone or something. A symbol for when billions of exclamation points aren't enough.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • 😚 kissing face with closed eyes
    Pucker up buttercup. I really want to kiss you. This emoji means you’re ready to come in for a loving smooch on the lips.
  • ✉️ envelope
    The envelope emoji is of a closed white envelope. Maybe it contains an ordinary bill… but maybe, just maybe, there’s a sweet birthday card inside!
  • 💋 kiss mark
    The Kiss Mark emoji features a red lip imprint, as if someone firmly pressed their mouth on paper, or onto a mirror.
  • 📲 mobile phone with arrow
    The mobile phone with arrow emoji shows a smart phone with a small blue arrow pointing into it. It could be used when talking about downloading an app or adding a new phone number to your phone.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.

