Feeling lovestruck, passionate, playful? Maybe you were hit with one of Cupid’s arrows. From the Greek myth, Cupid is the cherub god of desire and attraction. In opposition to chastity, Cupid represents the phrase, “love conquers all,” or maybe even uncontrollable passion. The icon of Valentine’s Day, Cupid’s arrow through a heart has come to represent devotion, love, and a school kid’s crush. This emoji appears with different colored hearts, arrows, and arrows in different directions.
