Brown circle

Brown symbolizes strength and power. Appropriately, the brown circle emoji has become an emoji that also symbolizes the 21st century Black Lives Matter Movement alongside the brown heart, brown square, and brown fist. Other users might use it to symbolize anything brown in color, including the soil of the earth, a new hair dye, or a healthy bowel movement.

Keywords: brown, circle
Codepoints: 1F7E4
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🤎 brown heart
    Brown is a color that is associated with the earth. A brown heart can be used to show your love for the earth or the color brown. This emoji can also be used to show love and support for things related to brown skin, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • 🕊️ dove
    The dove is the symbol of kindness, love, and peace. Doves are beautiful white birds that are often used to bring hope, love, and kindness. The dove emoji is holding an olive branch, which represents peace.
  • 🎗️ reminder ribbon
    Keep trying! Because giving up is not an option. The reminder ribbon is displayed to show solidarity, to raise awareness and to show support for a cause like breast cancer awareness , suicide prevention, or the fight against domestic violence.
  • 🇱🇸 flag: Lesotho
    The flag emoji of Lesotho is recognizable due to its horizontal stripes of blue, white and green and the distinctive black Basotho hat in the center.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🕉️ om
    The Om emoji, for the most part, is a purple square with a sacred symbol in the middle of it, often seen in various Asian religions.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • ♻️ recycling symbol
    The recycling emoji shows three green arrows in a cyclical motion. They symbolize reducing, reusing, and recycling. This emoji is perfect for anyone who is eco-friendly and concerned about the earth!
  • 🦁 lion
    The king of the jungle. The Lion emoji features a friendly-looking, cartoony lion. Only the head is seen and it is wearing a neutral expression and boasts a long, beautiful mane.
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • black large square
    In a series of black square emojis, the black large square is the largest one.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.

