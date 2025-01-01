Brown symbolizes strength and power. Appropriately, the brown circle emoji has become an emoji that also symbolizes the 21st century Black Lives Matter Movement alongside the brown heart, brown square, and brown fist. Other users might use it to symbolize anything brown in color, including the soil of the earth, a new hair dye, or a healthy bowel movement.
