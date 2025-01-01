Black is a symbol of power, strength, and mystery. The large black square emoji can be used to represent a myriad of ideas, such as social justice, darkness, or nighttime. Creative personalities might take the various sizes of black squares to create an emoji image!

Keywords: black large square, geometric, square

Codepoints: 2B1B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )