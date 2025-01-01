Home

Black large square

Black is a symbol of power, strength, and mystery. The large black square emoji can be used to represent a myriad of ideas, such as social justice, darkness, or nighttime. Creative personalities might take the various sizes of black squares to create an emoji image!

Keywords: black large square, geometric, square
Codepoints: 2B1B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • 🇪🇪 flag: Estonia
    The flag of Estonia emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of equal widths. From top to bottom, they are blue, black, and white.
  • 🐗 boar
    Watch out for that wild animal! This is a boar, which is not to be confused with a pig. The brown fur and tusks set it apart, and it’s not domesticated.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🇸🇸 flag: South Sudan
    The flag of South Sudan emoji contains three large horizontal stripes of black, red, and green separated by thin white lines. On the left side, a navy sideways triangle contains a gold star.
  • 🇾🇪 flag: Yemen
    Yemen's flag emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of red, white and black.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • 🇻🇺 flag: Vanuatu
    The flag emoji of Vanuatu consists of a background made up two horizontal stripes of red and green. A black triangle rests on the left side with a black line dividing the top and bottom stripe. Inside the black, there is a thinner yellow line that follows the edge of the triangle and the dividing stripe. Inside the triangle, there are two yellow symbols: a boar's tusk and two namele cycad fronds.

