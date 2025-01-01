Home

Green heart

The heart is a symbol of love, but green is the color of jealousy. This could mean you are dealing with an envious heart. The green heart emoji shows a heart in the color green. While some people simply use this emoji because they like the color green this emoji has multiple meanings. The green heart is known to be a jealous heart because of its association with envy and possessive love. Use this emoji when talking about greed, envious love, or jealousy. Green also represents health so you could also use it to express your passion for a healthy lifestyle, and organic foods. If you just love the color green, well this is a great choice for you too! Example: “Larry has a wandering eye. I think he’s a little jealous of Jenny’s new relationship. 💚”

Keywords: green, green heart, environment, nature, irish, st. patrick's day
Codepoints: 1F49A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • 💗 growing heart
    This heart represents expanding love. A growing heart is what the world needs. Gushing over something that just makes you happy? Feeling loved and adored? This emoji can show all that and more.
  • ❤️ red heart
    I love you! The classic red heart is a popular symbol of love, endearment, and deep friendship. The color of strawberries and lipstick. Red hearts are used frequently during wedding anniversaries, Valentines Day, and other times of romance, including a love affair with food, music, or any other non-human item.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • ♻️ recycling symbol
    The recycling emoji shows three green arrows in a cyclical motion. They symbolize reducing, reusing, and recycling. This emoji is perfect for anyone who is eco-friendly and concerned about the earth!
  • 🍁 maple leaf
    The maple leaf emoji is the ultimate representation for Canada, as maple leaves are native to the country and the iconic symbol is featured on the flag.
  • 🤍 white heart
    A White heart is pure and clean. It’s love filled with good intentions, peace, joy, and happiness. This could also be a symbol of a new or young love. The color of clouds, ivory, and marshmallows.
  • 🍂 fallen leaf
    The temperature is dropping. The leaves of the trees are changing colors. It must be autumn. The fallen leaf emoji represents the season of fall. The leaves die, turn brown and fall off of the trees. Just make sure you have a rake to clean them up.
  • 🍃 leaf fluttering in wind
    The Leaf Fluttering In Wind emoji features leaves, either one or multiple (depending on the provider) falling toward the ground, with motion indicators surrounding the greenery.
  • 🇮🇪 flag: Ireland
    The flag of Ireland emoji consists of three vertical stripes. They are colored green, white, and orange from left to right.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 🍎 red apple
    The Red Apple emoji is a classic motif of a brightly colored fruit with a brown stem on top, along with a single green leaf attached to it.
  • 🤎 brown heart
    Brown is a color that is associated with the earth. A brown heart can be used to show your love for the earth or the color brown. This emoji can also be used to show love and support for things related to brown skin, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • 🎗️ reminder ribbon
    Keep trying! Because giving up is not an option. The reminder ribbon is displayed to show solidarity, to raise awareness and to show support for a cause like breast cancer awareness , suicide prevention, or the fight against domestic violence.
  • 🍏 green apple
    The Green Apple emoji depicts a classic Granny Smith, the tart relative of the red apple, and features a stem with a leaf atop its crown.
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.

