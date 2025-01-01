The heart is a symbol of love, but green is the color of jealousy. This could mean you are dealing with an envious heart. The green heart emoji shows a heart in the color green. While some people simply use this emoji because they like the color green this emoji has multiple meanings. The green heart is known to be a jealous heart because of its association with envy and possessive love. Use this emoji when talking about greed, envious love, or jealousy. Green also represents health so you could also use it to express your passion for a healthy lifestyle, and organic foods. If you just love the color green, well this is a great choice for you too! Example: “Larry has a wandering eye. I think he’s a little jealous of Jenny’s new relationship. 💚”

Copy

Keywords: green, green heart, environment, nature, irish, st. patrick's day

Codepoints: 1F49A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )