The skull and crossbones emoji shows both the bones of a head and two longer bones behind it, as opposed to the skull emoji which is just the head. It is more appropriate for pirate-y situations or when there is danger ahead and you’re trying to warn your friends!

Codepoints: 2620 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )