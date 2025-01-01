Home

Skull and crossbones

The skull and crossbones emoji shows both the bones of a head and two longer bones behind it, as opposed to the skull emoji which is just the head. It is more appropriate for pirate-y situations or when there is danger ahead and you’re trying to warn your friends! 

Codepoints: 2620 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • 🇲🇹 flag: Malta
    The flag of Malta emoji displays red on the right side and white on the left half of the flag. In the top left corner sits a light gray cross outlined in red.
  • 🇩🇰 flag: Denmark
    This red flag emoji is the flag of Denmark! Two white stripes cover up some of the red to form a Nordic cross across the entire flag.
  • 🇾🇪 flag: Yemen
    Yemen's flag emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of red, white and black.
  • 🦲 bald
    Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
  • 🇨🇺 flag: Cuba
    The Cuban flag emoji is made up of three blue and two white horizontal stripes that alternate from top to bottom. On the left side, there is a red sideways triangle with a white star in the middle.
  • 🇵🇷 flag: Puerto Rico
    The flag of Puerto Rico emoji shows red and white alternating horizontal stripes starting and ending with red. There is a blue triangle connecting all of the stripes with a white star in the middle of the triangle.
  • 🎭 performing arts
    Two masks, one frowning, one smiling is an iconic symbol in the realm of theatre. This emoji is used to describe drama, theatre, and the arts like plays, and musicals.
  • 🥱 yawning face
    The yawning face emoji shows a yellow face with its eyes closed and a hand over its yawning mouth. Perhaps it’s just sleepy, or maybe someone said something truly boring. It is past this emoji's bedtime.
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 🇧🇦 flag: Bosnia & Herzegovina
    The flag of Bosnia & Herzegovina emoji consists of a yellow triangle offset against a blue background, with nine white five-pointed stars running along the diagonal edge of the triangle.
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🇦🇼 flag: Aruba
    The flag of Aruba emoji is consists of a light blue background with two thin yellow stripes near the bottom, and a four-pointed red star in the upper right.
  • 🇨🇩 flag: Congo - Kinshasa
    The flag of Congo - Kinshasa emoji features a blue background, with a yellow and red stripe diagonal stripe, and yellow star in the upper left corner.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 🤣 rolling on the floor laughing
    The Rolling on The Floor Laughing emoji features a yellow face, slightly tilted to one side, with its eyes scrunched closed and tear drops splaying. Its mouth hangs wide open, top row of teeth visible.
  • 🤯 exploding head
    Omg this is mindblowing! The exploding head emoji is best used to describe a point in time where something is so outrageous, innovative, exciting, or frustrating that it blows your mind and makes your head explode with excitement, questions, and curiosity.
  • 🇷🇺 flag: Russia
    The Russian flag emoji has three horizontal stripes. The top stripe is white, the middle stripe is blue and the bottom stripe is red.
  • 🧭 compass
    Normal compasses point you towards the northern cardinal direction, but the compass emoji doesn’t move even a budge!
  • 🇧🇼 flag: Botswana
    The flag of Botswana emoji has a single black stripe (with a thin white border) running horizontally across a light blue background.

