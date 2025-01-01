The skull and crossbones emoji shows both the bones of a head and two longer bones behind it, as opposed to the skull emoji which is just the head. It is more appropriate for pirate-y situations or when there is danger ahead and you’re trying to warn your friends!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.