The bomb emoji depicts a bomb you may be more used to seeing in Saturday morning cartoons than in thriller movies: a black spherical canon ball with a lit fuse, ready to blow. Use this emoji to declare playful war or when you’re using the colloquialism, “bomb” in a positive way, such as “That party was bomb!”

Keywords: bomb, comic
Codepoints: 1F4A3
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🧨 firecracker
    This firecracker emoji is either fun… or dangerous! Or both. Don’t try this at home!
  • 🛹 skateboard
    Time to shred some pavement. Skateboards can be a lot of fun for those seeking extreme action and an adrenaline rush. Beware of scraped up knees, bruises, and broken bones.
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 💖 sparkling heart
    I love it and it’s fabulous. The shiny, blingy, glittery, sparky heart is a symbol of all things, sweet, loving, and good. It’s so lovely that it sparkles and shines.
  • 💞 revolving hearts
    The revolving hearts emoji shows two small hearts in motion, orbiting each other. Use this emoji when you’re in a partnership that makes you feel like your hearts are intertwined. (Aww!)
  • ❄️ snowflake
    Brr, this snowflake emoji is cold! Use the snowflake emoji when it’s snowing out, or to describe a friend who is as delicate and unique as a snowflake.
  • 🥅 goal net
    Score! Are we playing hockey, soccer (or as some call it, football), lacrosse, or another sport? Either way, we’ll need a goal net!
  • 💯 hundred points
    You are the winner! You received a one-hundred on your paper. You are one-hundred percent real or truthful! Use this emoji when praising someone’s actions or talking about something that is 100%.
  • 🛼 roller skate
    Skating along in a roller-skating rink is something almost everyone remembers from childhood. Head to the rink again with this emoji.
  • 🏓 ping pong
    The ping pong emoji shows a single ping pong paddle with a small white ball. Use this emoji when playing or talking about table tennis.
  • 📣 megaphone
    This megaphone screams pep and energy! Get your game on.
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • 🍰 shortcake
    Is it someone’s birthday? Or just time for dessert? Either way, a slice of shortcake is exactly what you need.
  • 🧶 yarn
    Trying to knit a warm and cozy sweater? You’ll need some yarn and a couple of knitting needles. If you have a cat, there is no need for toys when you have a ball of yarn, they love it. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite sweater from grandma or your next craft.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.

