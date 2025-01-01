The bomb emoji depicts a bomb you may be more used to seeing in Saturday morning cartoons than in thriller movies: a black spherical canon ball with a lit fuse, ready to blow. Use this emoji to declare playful war or when you’re using the colloquialism, “bomb” in a positive way, such as “That party was bomb!”
