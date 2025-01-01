Home

Hundred points

The hundred points emoji is a classic for giving praise to someone. When you score something out of one-hundred points, the closer you get to one-hundred means the better you’ve done. The hundred points emoji shows the number 100 in red with two red lines underneath it. This emoji is often used when referring to something that is highly valued or truthful. People often use this emoji to praise others or show that they stand in agreement with something. Example: “Debbie got a 💯 on her paper! Let’s celebrate”

Keywords: 100, full, hundred, hundred points, score
Codepoints: 1F4AF
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 💥 collision
    Boom. Pow! The collision emoji is meant to convey a physical impact, but it certainly makes an energy impact in any text. Explosion!
  • 💔 broken heart
    The Broken Heart emoji is just that; the broken, ripped-down-the-middle variation of the full, red heart emoji. How can you mend this broken heart? Time. Time heals all wounds.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🌒 waxing crescent moon
    The Waxing Crescent Moon emoji features a round gold or silver moon being overtaken by a dark shadow, where only a small crescent of color can be seen on the far right side.
  • 🌖 waning gibbous moon
    The Waning Gibbous Moon emoji features a mostly full moon, with a small crescent of shadow on the far right side.
  • ♥️ heart suit
    The heart suit is represented by a red heart. If you are playing hearts, wanting to play a game of cards, or generally just feeling lovey, then this is the emoji for you.
  • 💣 bomb
    The bomb emoji shows a traditional, almost cartoonish spherical bomb with a lit fuse. Use this emoji to say, “Woah, that homemade sushi was bomb!”
  • 💓 beating heart
    Is that the sound of your heart beating? A heartbeat increases during exercise, when you are anxious, or when you are aroused. This emoji shows that the heart is beating rapidly. Thump thump.
  • ⬆️ up arrow
    The Up Arrow features a simple arrow pointing upwards. The arrow is often either white or black and may be encased in a blue box.
  • 🌗 last quarter moon
    This last quarter moon emoji resembles a circular rock with the right-side cast in shadow. Feeling spooky? It will be dark, soon.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 💢 anger symbol
    Have you ever been so mad and yelled so loud that a vein is popping out of your head? If so, seek anger management and keep this emoji in your favorites. The anger symbol emoji is found a lot in comic books to show a character’s anger, annoyance, and frustration, for someone or something. A symbol for when billions of exclamation points aren't enough.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.

YayText