The hundred points emoji is a classic for giving praise to someone. When you score something out of one-hundred points, the closer you get to one-hundred means the better you’ve done. The hundred points emoji shows the number 100 in red with two red lines underneath it. This emoji is often used when referring to something that is highly valued or truthful. People often use this emoji to praise others or show that they stand in agreement with something. Example: “Debbie got a 💯 on her paper! Let’s celebrate”

Keywords: 100, full, hundred, hundred points, score

Codepoints: 1F4AF

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )