The male sign emoji represents all things men. It’s a man’s world! Or is it? The male sign shows the male gender symbol, which is a circle with an arrow leaning to the right attached to the top of it. The male gender symbol is used when identifying a man. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to a man. Example: It smells like ♂ in here. When was the last time they cleaned this place?

Codepoints: 2642 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 4.0 )