The male sign emoji represents all things men. It’s a man’s world! Or is it? The male sign shows the male gender symbol, which is a circle with an arrow leaning to the right attached to the top of it. The male gender symbol is used when identifying a man. Use this emoji when talking about anything related to a man. Example: It smells like ♂ in here. When was the last time they cleaned this place?
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.