She is such a precious baby and sleeps like an angel. The baby angel emoji gives off a pure feeling of sweetness and joy. The baby angel emoji shows the smiling face of a baby with a halo and wings. This emoji comes in different skin tones. The baby angel emoji is often associated with something or someone that is holy, pure, sweet, angelic, religious, and good. This emoji is also used to represent a cherub or cupid. Example: The art is so beautiful. I love the use of 👼

Copy

Keywords: angel, baby, face, fairy tale, fantasy

Codepoints: 1F47C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )