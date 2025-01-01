Home

Baby angel

She is such a precious baby and sleeps like an angel. The baby angel emoji gives off a pure feeling of sweetness and joy. The baby angel emoji shows the smiling face of a baby with a halo and wings. This emoji comes in different skin tones. The baby angel emoji is often associated with something or someone that is holy, pure, sweet, angelic, religious, and good. This emoji is also used to represent a cherub or cupid. Example: The art is so beautiful. I love the use of 👼

Keywords: angel, baby, face, fairy tale, fantasy
Codepoints: 1F47C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😇 smiling face with halo
    In a world of good and evil, this emoji would fall in line with good, in the most angelic form. The sweet innocent smiling face with halo emoji signifies something heavenly and good.
  • 🤰 pregnant woman
    Baby on the way! If the baby bump is moving, the pregnant mommy is glowing. She may have swollen feet, and the biggest cravings, but she’s eating for two. Now here’s the question. Are you expecting a girl or boy?
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 👧 girl
    This smiling girl has some cute pigtails! She represents a small female child.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 🧑‍🍼 person feeding baby
    Trying to stop screaming babies? Feed them. Babies love breast milk from their mothers or milk created from a powdered formula. Babies can drink both from a bottle when they are hungry. Nannies, siblings, family members and friends can all help bottle feed a baby.
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.
  • 🕊️ dove
    The dove is the symbol of kindness, love, and peace. Doves are beautiful white birds that are often used to bring hope, love, and kindness. The dove emoji is holding an olive branch, which represents peace.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🤱 breast-feeding
    Power to the nipple! A mother’s milk is the first meal for many babies. Breast milk is known to have extremely beneficial nutrients for a new born baby, but breastfeeding can also make the mom’s breast very sensitive if the milk is not pumped out or consumed by the baby immediately.
  • 😛 face with tongue
    What a silly little emoji sticking out its tongue. This one can be used to be goofy. Just kidding! I’m so silly! A na-na-na-na-boo-boo taunt. Or, for some it could be suggestive.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.

