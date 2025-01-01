The fairy emoji shows a magical little creature in midflight with an arched body, white wings and a magic wand with a star at its tip. The man fairy, woman fairy, and gender neutral fairy sport a variety colored hair and clothing. Sometimes the only reasonable explanation for a miraculous events in your life, is the devine intervation of Tinkerbell. Send the fairy to your friends when you want to remind them of how magical their friendship truly is to you.

Keywords: fairy, oberon, puck, titania

Codepoints: 1F9DA

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )