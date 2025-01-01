How’s your swing? In order to get a hole in one on the golf course, you’ll have to practice like the PGA pros. The flag in hole emoji shows a green circular piece of a golf course, with a hole. A red triangular flag on a pole is inside of the hole. During the game of golf the goal is to get the golf ball in the hole by hitting it with your club. It can be played solo or with a team. Looking to perfect your swing? Head to the driving range. The flag in hole emoji is often associated with the sport of golf, golf courses, vacation, retirement, and anything related to golf. Example: Lucy, are you ready to hit the green with the ladies this weekend? ⛳

Copy

Keywords: flag in hole, golf, hole

Codepoints: 26F3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )