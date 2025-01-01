The hole emoji depicts a perfectly round hole, very similar to a utility or maintenance hole you see in the middle of the road without the manhole cover. This emoji can be used to say you had some unexpected troubles come your way or that you had a failure of some kind. Either way, you may feel like you’re free falling, but this hole is perfectly safe.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F573 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )