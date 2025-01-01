Almost everyone has been to a stadium for a sports match or music concert. While the Roman Colosseum may be your first thought when it comes to a stadium, but the first modern stadium was used in 1908 for the Summer Olympics in London. This stadium emoji can be used in relation to an upcoming game or concert!

Codepoints: 1F3DF FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )