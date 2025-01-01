Home

Alien monster

This little symbol may look familiar if you’ve ever played the space invaders video game. It is in fact, an alien monster. The alien monster emoji shows a video game-style character standing with its hands up and eyes open. This emoji is associated with video games, aliens, outer space, and science fiction. Use this emoji when talking about video games or aliens. Example: Freddie, want to head to the arcade tonight? 👾

Keywords: alien, creature, extraterrestrial, face, monster, ufo
Codepoints: 1F47E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🕹️ joystick
    Are you good enough to win and get the high score? Head to the arcade and level up on some video games. Use the joystick emoji when you are ready to plug in the nintendo and beat the boss stage. Children love video games, but so do adults.
  • 👽 alien
    Greetings humans we’ve traveled here from another planet to take over the world. This little green (or silver) alien emoji is the extraterrestrial symbol of happiness, science fiction, and all things outer space.Warning: These emojis abduct smilie emojis in their sleep.
  • 🎮 video game
    The video game emoji actually shows a game console controller, not the game itself. Use this when chatting with your gamer friends or when someone asks you want you’re up to on your night in.
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 😨 fearful face
    The fearful face emoji looks blue from its eyebrows up and has an expression of sheer fright! This emoji is perfect for when you’ve just been scared by something shocking.
  • 🙈 see-no-evil monkey
    No, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t want to see any evil! My hands are covering my eyes for a reason! It may look like this money is trying to play “peak-a-boo”, or that it’s covering its eyes for a surprise, but the root of this emoji has to do with avoiding bad or evil!
  • 🎭 performing arts
    Two masks, one frowning, one smiling is an iconic symbol in the realm of theatre. This emoji is used to describe drama, theatre, and the arts like plays, and musicals.
  • 🎱 pool 8 ball
    The magic 8 ball is not so magical if you sink it too early in a game of billiards or pool. You’ll lose the game! The pool 8 ball can symbolize an actual pool ball used in the game of billiards, or a magic 8 ball used to tell the future.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😓 downcast face with sweat
    The downcast face with sweat emoji has its eyes closed and is frowning with a big bead of sweat on its forehead. Clearly, this emoji is pretty disappointed with whatever just went down. Sad and frustrated. Breaking into a sweat.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 📷 camera
    Say cheese! The camera emoji is used to talk about taking pictures. Cameras are tools for photographers. Make sure you look your best for the portrait.
  • 🎾 tennis
    Are you ready to battle it out on the court? If you’re as good as Venus and Serena Williams, you may have a fair shot at this game. This tennis emoji is a go to for tennis lovers and sports fans.
  • 😬 grimacing face
    Eek face. Perfect for when conversations get awkward. Or when your teacher catches you playing games on your phone when you should be studying.
  • 🎪 circus tent
    Come one, come all, to the amazing big top circus tent. The circus tent emoji can be used in conjunction with the clown emoji and lion emoji if you really want to put on the greatest show on earth.
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 🦄 unicorn
    Do you believe in the magical Unicorn? The majestic creature with a horn is a symbol of purity and grace! A unicorn is a very charming and beautiful mythical cousin of a horse. It has wings and can fly.

