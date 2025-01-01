This little symbol may look familiar if you’ve ever played the space invaders video game. It is in fact, an alien monster. The alien monster emoji shows a video game-style character standing with its hands up and eyes open. This emoji is associated with video games, aliens, outer space, and science fiction. Use this emoji when talking about video games or aliens. Example: Freddie, want to head to the arcade tonight? 👾
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.