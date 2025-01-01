Home

See-no-evil monkey

Evil be gone! Cover your eyes so you can’t see any evil. The see-no-evil monkey emoji shows a brown monkey with tan hands covering its eyes and a half-opened smiling mouth. This emoji is just one of the three wise monkey emojis. The see-no-evil monkey is also known as "Mizaru" in a Japanese proverb, which means "see not". Use this emoji to express the feelings of surprise, excitement, disbelief, embarrassment, something funny or as a response to something inappropriate. It’s also used to express the motion of the “peak-a-boo” game that is often played with babies. Example: “I fell out of my chair today and it was embarrassing 🙈”

Keywords: evil, face, forbidden, monkey, see, see-no-evil monkey
Codepoints: 1F648
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

