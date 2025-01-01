Mahjong is a Chinese tile game invented in the 1800s near Shanghai. It grew in popularity around the world in the early 1900s. The game is typically played with 4 people. A player can win the game by making pairs of similar tiles. Send this Mahjong red dragon emoji to let friends know you’re ready to play a round.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.