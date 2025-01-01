The mouse trap is new to the emoji game and will be added to a wide range of platforms in the second half of 2020. This emoji can represent the literal, mainly the feeling of being trapped or stagnant. It can also just mean you have a rat infestation, which you should probably get rid of ASAP. What better way to do that then by sending this emoji along with a rat emoji, signifying you need help getting rid of your little furry problem!
