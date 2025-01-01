Home

Emoji

YayText!

Mouse trap

The mouse trap is new to the emoji game and will be added to a wide range of platforms in the second half of 2020. This emoji can represent the literal, mainly the feeling of being trapped or stagnant. It can also just mean you have a rat infestation, which you should probably get rid of ASAP. What better way to do that then by sending this emoji along with a rat emoji, signifying you need help getting rid of your little furry problem!

Keywords: bait, mouse trap, mousetrap, snare, trap
Codepoints: 1FAA4
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🖱️ computer mouse
    The Computer Mouse emoji features just that! Depending on the provider, the mouse is either depicted as grey or white and can be displayed as either corded or cordless.
  • 🚪 door
    The door emoji is a small brown wooden door with a golden doorknob. It is used in relations to household discussions, or when you’d like to “show someone the door.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 😵 dizzy face
    The Dizzy Face emoji features a round, yellow face with a gaping mouth and raised brows. Its eyes show either spirals or X’s, to portray dizziness. This emoji has passed out.
  • 🌚 new moon face
    This moon with face emoji looks more like a full moon than a new moon to us. Depending on the emoji vendor, the moon's facial expression varies. Some show the moon with a genuine smile, others show the moon giving some genuine 'tude.
  • 🌝 full moon face
    The Full Moon Face emoji is a simple, yellow circle with light-colored craters to simulate the moon’s appearance. It has brown eyes, which are looking to the left, a nose and a wide smile.
  • 🐭 mouse face
    A squeaky little mouse face emoji. This emoji may be cute, but these little rodents can be a pain to deal with if they infest your home. The mouse face emoji is often used when speaking about rodents, mice, rats, and other crawling critters.
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 🐁 mouse
    Eek! Oh, it’s just a cute mouse. This pest loves cheese and can in walls. This emoji shows the full body of a grey or white mouse. It can be used to show someone is shy and quiet, or small.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 📕 closed book
    You might know this emoji as the red book, but it’s given name is actually the closed book. It’s volume 1 in the Apple emoji library.
  • 🤕 face with head-bandage
    The face with head-bandage emoji is a distressed-looking face with a bandage wrapped around its forehead. Use it when you’ve got a boo-boo and you’re sad about it. Feel better little yellow emoji.
  • 📗 green book
    The green book! Is it an autobiography of a famous environmentalist… a botanic encyclopedia… or a gardening guide? The world may never know.
  • 🏡 house with garden
    Similar to the house emoji, the house with garden emoji simply adds the element of greenery to the otherwise plain home.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.

