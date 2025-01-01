When used in the literal term, the smiling face with sunglasses is just another way to convey that it is bright enough that sunglasses are needed. However, this popular emoji can also be used to portray a cool and confident demeanor, often with a smug or cocky undertone.

Codepoints: 1F60E

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )