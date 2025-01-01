Home

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are a symbol of “coolness”, but their primary use is to block the sun from your eyes. The sunglasses emoji shows a simple pair of sunglasses, usually in the color black. Sunglasses come in many different styles and are often seen a fashion staple. Use the sunglasses emoji when talking about something bright, something cool, or something fashionable. You can also use this emoji when talking about heading outside or on a trip. “ Elvis was so cool 🕶️ I need to get a pair of shades to make me look as cool as him.

Codepoints: 1F576 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 😎 smiling face with sunglasses
    Cool as a cucumber, this emoji features a yellow smiley face rocking a black pair of shades.
  • 🌤️ sun behind small cloud
    The sun behind small cloud emoji shows a small puffy white cloud with a peak of sunshine behind it. This emoji can be used to describe partially cloudy weather.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • ☂️ umbrella
    If you’re going to be singing in the rain, you’ll be needing an umbrella. This brightly colored umbrella emoji will show anyone that a rainy day can’t get you down.
  • 🔆 bright button
    Do you need a little more light in your life? Just turn up the brightness with this sunny bright button emoji!
  • 💧 droplet
    Drip, drop, the rain won’t stop. The droplet emoji is often used to describe a raindrop, teardrop, sweat, water, or a leak. It’s also an emoji used for the slang term “drip” which means to have fashionable style.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • ⛱️ umbrella on ground
    Umbrellas don’t always have to mean it’s raining, and the umbrella on ground emoji is a symbol of relaxation. It’s shown with different colored stripes, ready to block the sun for your day at the beach.
  • 🌂 closed umbrella
    The Closed Umbrella emoji features a brightly colored umbrella, ranging in hue between platforms, facing downward at a diagonal slant.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 🥶 cold face
    Use this blue faced emoji when you're feeling cold as ice. When you are past shivering. Your teeth are no longer chattering. Your mouth is frozen shut. Your frost bitten nose is numb. If you stop moving, you'll die. You are a block of ice.
  • sun behind cloud
    The Sun Behind Cloud emoji features half of a bright yellow sun behind a fluffy white cloud.
  • ☁️ cloud
    The cloud emoji is a cute little puffy white cloud. Use it to indicate that the day will be a bit overcast.
  • umbrella with rain drops
    This emoji depicts plump rain drops falling onto a purple colored umbrella. Use this emoji to communicate wet rainy weather.
  • 🌞 sun with face
    This sun with face emoji is a simple, yellow sun with facial features, as you would see drawn by a child. When the sun smiles down on you, everything is all right.
  • 🟡 yellow circle
    Roses are red, violets are blue, bananas are yellow, and this emoji is too! The yellow circle is a simple emoji that can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it. You can also use this emoji to express caution, the sun, light, or to simply use the color yellow to brighten up your message.
  • ☀️ sun
    The sun emoji is a cartoonish depiction of the galaxy’s largest star, with pointy illustrated rays coming out from the central yellow circle.
  • 👓 glasses
    Hey there four eyes, can you see better with your spectacles? The glasses emoji is a good one to use when referring to clearing up vision...or not so clear vision (without them)

