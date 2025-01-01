Sunglasses are a symbol of “coolness”, but their primary use is to block the sun from your eyes. The sunglasses emoji shows a simple pair of sunglasses, usually in the color black. Sunglasses come in many different styles and are often seen a fashion staple. Use the sunglasses emoji when talking about something bright, something cool, or something fashionable. You can also use this emoji when talking about heading outside or on a trip. “ Elvis was so cool 🕶️ I need to get a pair of shades to make me look as cool as him.

Codepoints: 1F576 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )