The rat emoji shows one of the big alley-dwelling rodents in profile. These little guys eat trash and leftovers out of dumpsters, so they can be used in any conversation about urban vermin or general uncleanliness. Compared to mice, rats are larger and grosser. They often live underground. Some people think these creature can survive nuclear catastrophe.

Keywords: rat

Codepoints: 1F400

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )