This emoji is built ram tough, you don’t want to get caught in a fight with this one. The emoji shows a ram standing with large horns. The ram is known to be the leader of the herd and isn’t afraid to confront another animal if needed. The ram gives off a feeling of confidence, self-defense, leadership, and fearlessness. This emoji is also commonly used when referring to the Aries horoscope sign. Example: “Jim is as tough as a 🐏 Nothing can break that guy!”
