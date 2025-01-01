This emoji is built ram tough, you don’t want to get caught in a fight with this one. The emoji shows a ram standing with large horns. The ram is known to be the leader of the herd and isn’t afraid to confront another animal if needed. The ram gives off a feeling of confidence, self-defense, leadership, and fearlessness. This emoji is also commonly used when referring to the Aries horoscope sign. Example: “Jim is as tough as a 🐏 Nothing can break that guy!”

Keywords: aries, male, ram, sheep, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F40F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )