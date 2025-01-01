Welcome aboard! The pilot emoji is ready for takeoff in many genders and skin tone variations, because anyone can fly a plane with the proper flight school background. Use the pilot to tell your pals you’re switching to airplane mode or when you’re assembling an army of the emojis with the best hats.
